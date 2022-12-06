Chamber Announces Celebrate Business Award Winners

LINCOLN, NE. (December 6, 2022) – The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce today recognized the winners of the 2022 Celebrate Business Awards:

SMALL BUSINESSES OF THE YEAR – Maven Tile & Stone

The studio at Maven Tile & Stone allows customers to bring their design ideas to life, creating custom looks unique to their room dimensions, tile and stone preferences. They specialize in full house projects including interior and exterior. Maven features the finest selection of tile and stone from respected manufacturers all over the world for every function and every style, right here in Lincoln.

The Small Business of the Year Award is intended to honor a business which best exemplifies the spirit of free enterprise in Lincoln.

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison

Since 1985, athletic directors, coaches, facility administrators and equipment managers have relied on the good sports at Bison to provide safe, durable, innovative and on-time products to fit their unique sports equipment needs. Homeowners can rest assured that Bison’s leadership in institutional-quality equipment translates to providing the best equipment available for families as they grow and change. Whatever sport your heart desires, Bison has a goal for every game as they continue to expand.

The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially.

GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC

Arbor Day Carbon, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Arbor Day Foundation, is dedicated to ensuring quality carbon products are available for companies looking to have a meaningful impact on the future of our planet. With responsible forestry as their focus, Arbor Day Carbon leads the charge for the use of trees as a proven means to fight climate change. They inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

The Green Business of the Year Award is designed to honor a business that has gone beyond local, state and federal environmental regulations to create an environmentally responsible business.

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD – Sentinel Fertigation

Sentinel Fertigation is an agricultural technology company that leverages multispectral imagery to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide proactive fertigation recommendations to farmers and their trusted advisors. The technology behind the fertigation recommendations N-Time™ FMS provides was developed and tested at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Sentinel Fertigation continues to grow and expand their operations.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award recognizes a person or company that has exemplified creativity in the development of enterprise in Lincoln.

TOM LORENZ TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AWARD – Lincoln Youth Complex Committee

With plans to open in 2024, the Lincoln Youth Complex was officially announced to the public in September 2022 with a star-studded press conference and details about the soon-to-be constructed facility just northwest of Lincoln’s downtown. The committee includes people from Lincoln who are passionate about youth sports and their impact on developing Lincoln as a community and tourism destination.

The Tourism Development Award recognizes the business that has exemplified creativity in the development of the tourism industry.

CORNERSTONE AWARD – NGC Group, Inc.

NGC is an all-inclusive commercial general contracting firm with services and partnerships that help positively impact communities. From concept design through construction and beyond, NGC works to build across the Midwest and is ranked among the Top 40 Hotel Builders in the United States. Their goal is to work together with their clients to positively impact communities for years to come.

The Cornerstone Award is presented to the entity whose entrepreneurship and skillful endeavor has added to the economic base of our community and provided opportunity for others to live and work in Lincoln.

ROGER T. LARSON COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD – Tim Clare A University of Nebraska Board of Regent since 2008, Tim has been a champion for Lincoln in many capacities. He is a partner of Rembolt Ludtke with his practice including estate and business planning, estate administration, entity formation and telecommunications. He is also a member of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency and several other boards and foundations. Tim and his wife Amy are the proud parents of five children, and he is a proud supporter of Husker athletics.

The Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award is given each year to an exceptional candidate whose proven leadership and influence through public service has shaped the Lincoln community.