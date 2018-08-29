Chamber Celebrates Business

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce recognized eight award winners with the 2018 Celebrate Business Awards Wednesday at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel:

The SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Strictly Business Magazine. Strictly Business Magazine was launched in Lincoln in 1993 by Shayne and Paige Zutavern, as this year marks the publication’s 25th anniversary. In 2007, Strictly Business expanded into the Omaha market with a second publication specific to the metropolitan area, effectively doubling its collective reach and readership. Both magazines have the same goal and strategy—publish local news and create original, engaging content for local businesses and organizations.

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Zoetis. As the world leader in animal health, Zoetis provides veterinary medicines and vaccines, complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and technical services. Its manufacturing site in Lincoln has round-the-clock operations and manufactures 1,200 finished goods for more than 100 global markets from China to Mexico. The facility employs approximately 650 highly-skilled colleagues and attracts a rich talent pool from local universities. The site is recognized for safety excellence by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – SCHEELS. The new Lincoln SCHEELS will be a collection of entertainment venues, specialty shops and boutiques staffed with experts who focus on their passions. The 220,000 square foot SCHEELS retail shopping experience will showcase Nebraska’s largest selection of sports, fashion and footwear under one roof. SCHEELS is an employee-owned, privately held business that owes its consistent success to its empowered associates, leaders and partners who think and make decisions for their individual store and the entire company.

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD – Don’t Panic Lab. Don’t Panic Labs enables sustainable business agility within their software systems. Its focus of “great software through great process” fuels lean company and product creation for both startup founders and corporate innovators alike. Its award-winning team shares their passion for software development, innovation and entrepreneurship through hands-on educational experiences and on their blog at dontpaniclabs.com/blog. Don’t Panic Labs launched in 2010 as the development arm of Nebraska Global.

TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AWARD – Lancaster Event Center. The Lancaster Event Center is managed by the Lancaster County Ag Society, a separate county level political subdivision created under Nebraska law 148 years ago to promote agriculture. Today, our Ag Society focuses on local youth programs that engage over 700 4-Hers/FFA’ers and over 2,000 schoolchildren annually at 60 youth ag events. The Ag Society opened the LEC in 2001 to be home of the Lancaster County Fair as its needs outgrew borrowed buildings on the former State Fairgrounds. Over its 17 years, LEC has grown to be a nationally-recognized multi-use event center with over 320 events bringing 500,000 visitors who stay over 1.2 million visitor days for regional/national events.

CORNERSTONE AWARD – Spreetail. Spreetail is one of the nation’s leading ecommerce companies. With a priority placed on great customer experience, helping their team have great lives and strengthening communities like Lincoln, they have continued to grow three times faster than the industry average. Spreetail plans to hire over 600 people in the next 12 months to support the growth coming and continue to advance their efforts forward so customers, the community and their team continues to feel the positive impact.

ROGER T. LARSON COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD – Scott Young. Scott Young became Executive Director of the Food Bank of Lincoln on September 10, 2001, after a 28-year broadcasting career with stops in Laramie Wyoming, Omaha Nebraska, Casa Grande, Arizona, and a 20-year stint at KFOR in Lincoln. He is a 2001 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in Communication. In 2011, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Wesleyan. He serves on the Bryan Medical Center Board of Directors, the Feeding America Board of Directors and is a volunteer for Lincoln Public Schools. He has also volunteered for the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, YMCA, Friendship Home and Leadership Lincoln.

BURNHAM YATES CITIZENSHIP AWARD – Rich Herink. Rich Herink has been in banking in Nebraska for over 40 years. Eighteen years ago, Rich established a banking presence in Lincoln for First National Bank and has led the Lincoln bank during this time. First National, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is the largest privately-owned bank in the United States. Rich serves as the current Chairman of the Board of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he is also a past chair of the Lincoln Chamber and currently serves as Board Chair of CHI Health Nebraska. Rich and his wife Lanelle have both been active in community involvement in Lincoln and have enjoyed the opportunities that the city has offered

them. Other organizations that Rich has been active and taken a leadership role in include Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, United Way of Lincoln, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation and the Lied Center Board.