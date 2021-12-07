Chamber Presents Its “Celebrate Business” Awards

LINCOLN, NE. (December 7, 2021) – The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and its member organizations recognized the following award winners of the 2021 Celebrate Business Awards held at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel on Thursday:
SMALL BUSINESSES OF THE YEAR – Muchachos
Muchachos is a restaurant and food truck that combines slow-smoked meats with the flavors of New Mexico in a truly inspired menu built to satisfy. Muchachos was built to honor the legacy of Nick Maestas’ grandparents and pass on the legacy of hospitality to those who pass through their doors. Featuring hand-crafted dishes sourced from the best ingredients, you’ll find tacos, hatch mac, burritos, nachos and more on the menu plus delicious coffee, margaritas and beers on tap. When you walk through their door, you’re treated like family—just as Nick’s grandparents treated their family.
The Small Business of the Year Award is intended to honor a business which best exemplifies the spirt of free enterprise in Lincoln.
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Instinct Pet Food
Instinct Pet Food was founded in Lincoln in 2002. Since day one, their mission has been to transform the lives of pets with raw nutrition. They are dedicated to raw and uncooked food as Instinct provides a range of raw options for dogs and cats such as frozen and freeze-dried raw meals, raw + kibble recipes and raw toppers. Instinct is the only raw pet food company in North America to receive an “Excellent” Safe Quality Food (SQF) Food Safety Rating and employs 180 people in Lincoln.
The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially.
GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Nelnet Renewable Energy Services
Nelnet Renewable Energy Services finances, develops and manages investments in clean energy solutions. By partnering with investors, developers, start-ups, educational institutions and communities to deploy renewable energy and other technological solutions, they are planting the seeds for a cleaner, more resilient, and more inclusive future.
The Green Business of the Year Award is designed to honor a business that has gone beyond local, state and federal environmental regulations to create an environmentally responsible business. (continued…)
ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT AWARD – CompanyCam
Founded in 2015, CompanyCam has revolutionized how contractors work. Users can take unlimited photos, which are stamped by time and location, sent immediately to the cloud, and stored securely. This complete photo software enables contractors in every industry to manage, monitor and share project progress from anywhere. With over 350 million photos and counting, CompanyCam is dedicated to providing contractors with the easiest and most productive photo solution.
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award recognizes a person or company that has exemplified creativity in the development of enterprise in Lincoln.
TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AWARD – Lincoln Airport
Connecting Lincoln to the world is the Lincoln Airport—a customer-service, Nebraska-nice airport that delivers over $1.3 billion in economic value, annually. The Lincoln Airport connects Lincoln residents, families and business professionals to the world. The airport has a long history in Lincoln, dating back to 1929, with the current terminal undergoing a large modernization project. With a robust general aviation community and a large military presence, the Lincoln Airport is also home to a thriving industrial park, one of the largest in the Midwest. Overseeing 5,000 acres, the Lincoln Airport is home to hundreds of tenants while welcoming and hosting numerous community events.
The Tourism Development Award recognizes the business that has exemplified creativity in the development of the tourism industry.
CORNERSTONE AWARD – Bryan Health
Bryan Health is a Nebraska-governed, nonprofit health system that cares for patients and educates tomorrow’s health care providers. They accomplish this through a singular focus on collaboration with providers and communities across the state. Bryan Health brings care and treatment directly to rural communities through sophisticated mobile diagnostic and treatment services, telemedicine services, specialized heart care clinics and more. In 2021, the Bryan Health team of more than 5,500 will serve 175,000 unique patients, perform more than 17,000 surgeries and deliver 3,200 babies. Bryan Health helps communities grow, prosper and elevate quality of life through better health.
The Cornerstone Award is presented to the entity whose entrepreneurship and skillful endeavor has added to the economic base of our community and provided opportunity for others to live and work in Lincoln.
BURNHAM YATES CITIZENSHIP AWARD – Tom Smith
Tom Smith grew up in Hastings, NE and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Business in 1968. He helped grow First Nebraska Securities, the forerunner to 1st Mid America Inc, which eventually merged with Paine Webber in 1983. Along with Tom Hayes, Smith opened a new investment firm in 1985 called Smith Hayes Financial Services, which continued to grow and eventually merge with D.A. Davidson in 2016. Tom continues to serve on several nonprofit boards and has received several awards from the University of Nebraska College of Business, while also being inducted into the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2018. Tom enjoys traveling with his wife Lisa and has four daughters and 16 grandchildren.
The Burnham Yates Citizenship Award recognizes individual citizenship efforts. It acknowledges a corporate citizen for his/her business and charitable contributions to the city, making it possible for Lincoln to continue to grow and prosper. (continued…)
ROGER T. LARSON COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD – Dr. Marilyn Moore, EdD
Marilyn Moore, EdD is recently retired as president of Bryan College of Health Sciences. She assumed that role in 2012, following a career in K-12 education as teacher and administrator for more than 40 years, including 25 years as the Associate Superintendent for Instruction for Lincoln Public Schools. Her undergraduate degrees are from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She currently serves on several nonprofit boards and is an active member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Dr. Moore enjoys classical music, traveling, baseball and spending time with her husband, Dr. David Moore.
The Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award is given each year to an exceptional candidate whose proven leadership and influence through public service has shaped the Lincoln community.
Council Moves Housing Projects Forward