Chamber Salutes Local Businesses

Dec 3, 2020 @ 6:10pm

Lincoln, NE (December 3, 2020) The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses by presenting its annual “Celebrate Business” Awards today.

— Turbine Flats and The Bay were named Small Businesses of the year.

— Auto parts maker InExhaust is the Manufacturer of the year.

— Trucking business “Basic Block” received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.

— The Lincoln Sports Foundation received the Tourism Development award.

— Union Bank and Trust Company was named the winner of the Cornerstone award.

— City Council Member Sandra Washington is the Roger T. Larson Community Builder of the year.

— Duncan Aviation received the Master of the Pivot Award.

Unlike previous years, the 25th annual Celebrate Business Awards presentation was done virtually.

