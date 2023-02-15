Championship Games for High School Softball/Baseball Moved To UNO

Millard South pitcher Jake Dennis delivers a pitch to Lincoln East batter Jeter Worthley in a 2022 Class A State Baseball Tournament game at Tal Anderson Field. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–Nebraska-Omaha’s Claussen Field will host the championship games of the 2023 NSAA State Softball Tournament.

In a news release, the Nebraska School Activities Association said that the championship games will be played on Monday, October 16 and be televised by Nebraska Public Media. Games leading up to the championship finals will continued to be played at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings the preceding week. The NSAA says a change in the championship bracket format allows for the change of venue.

In addition to the change in softball, the NSAA said that the 2023 State Baseball Tournament championship games scheduled for Friday, May 19 at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field will also be televised by Nebraska Public Media.