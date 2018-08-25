Charitable Gaming Down According to New Report

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A new state report says the amount of money wagered on keno, pickle cards, lottery and bingo in Nebraska dropped in the second quarter of 2018.

People spent nearly $73 million on charitable gaming from April through June, a drop of more than 5 percent from the previous quarter, when more than $77 million was wagered.
The report from the Nebraska Department of Revenue says the amount wagered for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, was $288.8 million. That’s up nearly 3 percent from the previous year’s $280.7 million.

Charitable gaming generated nearly $1.7 million in taxes and fees for the second quarter and $5.9 million for the year.

Most of the money – nearly $257 million – was spent on keno in fiscal year 2018.

