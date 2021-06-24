Checkbooks, Wine Stolen From Home in Firethorn Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 24)–A 21-year-old man is accused of burglarizing his relative’s home in the Firethorn neighborhood on Tuesday, taking some wine and checkbooks.
According to Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Matthews, was confronted later in the evening by a 44-year-old man at the home, since he was having trouble with him recently. The loss on the wine and checkbooks was worth around $7,000.
Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, LPD returned to the victim’s residence after he reported that Matthews was knocking on his door. The victim confronted Matthews and asked why he’d returned after burglarizing his residence. According to the victim, Matthews said, “It wasn’t enough.” Matthews then departed the scene. Officers remained in the area in case Matthews returned. About a half-hour later., officers saw Matthews’ vehicle return to the area and head towards the area of the victim’s residence. Officers stopped the vehicle and contacted Matthews.
The officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and following a search, they located less than an ounce of marijuana, marijuana concentrate, a BB gun that closely resembled a firearm, and a large amount of suspected psychedelic mushrooms. Officers also located the victim’s stolen property.
Based on the victim’s statements, witnesses accounts, additional interviews, and the evidence located in Matthews’s vehicle, officers cited and lodged Matthews for burglary.