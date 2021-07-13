CHI Health Announces Clinic Re-Branding

LINCOLN (July 13, 2021) – CHI Health patients in the Lincoln area will notice their primary care, heart, specialty care (ENT, Endocrinology) and women’s health clinics have a new name. Starting immediately, the clinics, formally known as the Physician Network (TPN) and Nebraska Heart Institute (NHI), will now be called CHI Health Clinic. They’ve always been a part of CHI Health and the new name reflects that.
The change aims to help consumers and patients easily understand the relationship and connection between their CHI Health Clinic providers and the CHI Health hospitals in Lincoln – St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart. While the clinic names are new, patients will continue to receive care from the same providers. Signage will be updated at each location in the coming months.
For example, patients going to see their heart doctor will soon see a sign that reads CHI Health Clinic – Heart Institute. Patients going to their primary care provider at Antelope Creek will see a sign that reads CHI Health Clinic. Those signs will go up at locations throughout the Capitol City.