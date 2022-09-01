CHI Health Offering Free Nursing Degrees

LINCOLN, NE (September 1, 2022) – CHI Health will pay for selected applicants to enroll in Purdue Global’s two year nursing program. Through the “Grow Our Own Nurses” partnership, CHI Health pays for students’ tuition, books and additional fees at Purdue Global. Upon completion, students will earn their Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. Once they pass the RN state board exam, they’ll commit to a full-time nursing position at a CHI Health hospital for three years. The program is open to current CHI Health employees or friends and family members who apply with an employee referral.

“The ‘Grow Our Own Nurses’ partnership is CHI Health’s way of investing in our future nursing workforce and doing our part to combat the national nursing shortage hospitals are facing,” said Tim Plante, RN, MSN, MHA, Chief Nursing Officer, CHI Health. “We know cost is often a barrier to education. By paying the way for these students, we are giving them the opportunity to start a fulfilling career while also ensuring we have a strong future workforce.”

Purdue Global’s program is largely based online. Students accepted into the program will be required to travel to Lincoln for hands-on learning in Purdue Global’s new Simulation Center for Innovative Excellence at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Students will also take part in clinical rotations at the Lincoln hospital.

Purdue Global begins new course groups every 10 weeks.