CHI Hospitals Using Automated Screening

OMAHA, NE (July 14, 2021) – Sanitize, screen and mask: Those are the three steps visitors will be asked to take before entering CHI Hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. User-friendly kiosks with touch screens are now positioned at hospital entrances across the system, including St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln – to simplify the Covid-19 screening process.
The kiosks guide visitors through a short list of screening questions related to COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. If a visitor passes the screening requirements, they’ll receive a sticker for proof of their completed screening. Visitors finishing the screening will be be free to proceed into the hospital. If a visitor does not pass the screening, they’ll be asked to leave the hospital.
The new kiosks free up staff to work in other areas of the hospital, make the screening process more convenient and allow more hospital entrances to remain open.
CHI said it will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for hospitals, which has staff, patients, residents and visitors continuing to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Anyone entering the hospital will be required to wear a clean, medical-grade mask. These are provided at hospital entrances.
Right now, healthy visitors are allowed to visit patients in CHI Health hospitals and clinics as long as they follow the proper guidelines.