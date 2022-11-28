CHI Opening New South Lincoln Health Center

LINCOLN, NE (November 28, 2022) – After months of construction, providers at CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill will begin seeing patients at the new family health center on Thursday, December 1. Located at 40th and Yankee Hill, the clinic is the first of its kind in Lincoln and provides a variety of outpatient services and treatment under one roof to create a convenient hub for patients.

CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill will include the following services for patients:

New location for two primary care clinics (CHI Health Clinic Southwest & CHI Health Clinic Family Health Physicians)

Priority Care with walk-in access, available 7 days a week

Orthopedics Clinic

Behavioral Health

Diagnostics services including X-Ray, mammography, ultrasound, DEXA, and more

Lab

Physical & Occupational therapy

Pharmacy

Another unique feature this clinic will offer to patients is a drive-up lane for things like picking up prescriptions, receiving a COVID-19 test or getting a flu shot. A full-time behavioral health psychiatrist will also be a later addition to the clinic.

“We are eager for our patients to experience this new, state-of-the-art family health center,” said Julie Gernetzke, CHI Health Clinic, Division Vice President, Operations & Development. “Patients and their family members will be able to see their primary care doctor, fill prescriptions, get routine screenings and so much more. Offering all of these services in one location is a modern healthcare model and we are excited to bring this to the Lincoln community.”

CHI Health is contacting existing patients of CHI Health Clinic Southwest and CHI Health Clinic Family Health Physicians to let them know all appointments on or after December 1, 2022, will be at the new facility. CHI Health Southwest Priority Care will also be moving into the new facility.