Child Enticement Reported Southeast Lincoln On Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive.

Police say a parent reported that her two children, ages 7 and 11, were walking home from St. Michael’s School and were approached by a man, who they didn’t know, in a small car. The driver asked both kids if they wanted a ride. The children got scared, said no and ran away from the area.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored, smaller four-door car with unknown license plates and the driver is described as a dark-complected male in his 30s with longer, curly black hair.

If you have information or captured video of the car, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.