Child Porn Charges Bring 100 Year Sentence For Lincoln Man
Titus Miller (Courtesy of FBI via Nebraska DMV)
Lincoln, NE (October 15, 2020) A former Lincoln daycare worker convicted of multiple federal charges of child pornography has been sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison. 26 year old Titus Miller entered a guilty plea to five charges of production of child pornography. Today, a Federal Judge sentenced Miller to 20 years in prison for each charge.
Miller, who was arrested in October of 2019, is a former employee of Playful Painters daycare in Lincoln.
10/11 News reports that, according to court documents, evidence against Miller was found after a man was arrested in Alabama in October 2019.
After the man’s arrest in Alabama, it was learned that he was in communication with Miller on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Miller was arrested in Lincoln on Oct. 22.
A video that was sent to the man in Alabama was then found on Miller’s cell phone, records show.
The records also said Miller was working the nighttime shift at Playful Painters, which was located near Gateway Mall and has since closed, at the time of the crimes.
Miller is also facing four felony charges of child sexual assault in Lancaster County Court.
