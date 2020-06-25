Child Pornography Found In Lincoln Man’s Apartment
Robert Pollack (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–A 64-year-old Lincoln man faces child pornography charges for having explicit photos and videos of girls on his computer.
In November, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and investigators with the Lincoln Police Department identified an IP address offering to share files containing sexually explicit videos and photos of children. Investigators were able to identify the owner as Robert Pollock.
A search warrant at Pollock’s apartment in the 2500 block of N Street on Wednesday, June 24th. The search located a computer containing numerous sexually explicit images and videos of juvenile females. Investigators cited and lodged Pollock for Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Content Involving a Child (a felony) and Distribution of Child Pornography (also a felony).