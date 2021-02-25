Child Runs Away From Stranger Near NE Lincoln Elementary School
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 25)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man trying to get a girl to get into his car near Riley Elementary School, at 52nd and Orchard on Tuesday afternoon.
Officer Erin Spilker on Thursday said a parent told investigators her 10-year-old daughter said a man approached her while she was walking home and said he was going to give her a ride home from school. The girl ran away from the man and went home.
The only description police are able to release at this time is that the man had dark hair.
The investigation is ongoing . Anyone with information about this case should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.