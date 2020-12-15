Christmas Bird Count in Nebraska Continues Safely
(KFOR NEWS December 15, 2020) Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, Audubon Nebraska, and the Wachiska Audubon Society invite birdwatchers to participate in the longest-running community science survey, Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count. On Saturday, January 2, birders and nature enthusiasts in Lincoln will take part in this 121 year old tradition in a new and safe way due to COVID-19.
“We are so disappointed that we cannot be together in teams and community for the CBC this year,” mentioned Senior Education Manager and resident Birdnerd, Jason St. Sauver. “But, we are thrilled to keep the tradition of this amazing community science project going however we can to end a difficult year and start a brand new one.”
In previous years, thousands of volunteers across the country would help count as many birds as they could in their own CBC circle between December 15 and January 5. Some of Nebraska’s CBC circles may not be able to count this year, but Lincoln’s CBC coordinator is focusing on the positive.
“People of all ages and abilities can still contribute to this amazing project by watching birds in their own yard or from their own window on January 2,” St. Sauver encourages. “Our field volunteers have all agreed to count solo this year to keep everyone safe, but any new friends interested in helping can contact me. And, we plan to hold a Zoom version of our after-count social event, too, both for safety reasons and to share bird sightings and stories from the day’s count.”
For more information on Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count over the years, check out https://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count or email [email protected] to participate in Lincoln’s CBC.
READ MORE: Baby Jesus Returns To Nebraska State Capitol Building For 2020 Christmas Season