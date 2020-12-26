Christmas Day Fire Damages South Lincoln Home
(Lincoln NE 12/26/20) A fire that started in a chimney and extended to the attic space and roof of a single family dwelling in South Lincoln displaced nine people Christmas Day. Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist told KFOR News arriving LFR crews reported heavy smoke from the roof of a house at 3000 Browning Street just after 11 am. Crews were able to extinguish the fire which caused an estimated $40,000 dollars damage in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.