City Advises Residents on Tree Debris and Downed Power Lines

(KFOR NEWS December 16, 2021) The Parks and Recreation Department, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department and Lincoln Electric System are advising residents to report street tree damage, debris in the right of way, and downed power lines following Wednesday’s storms.
Community Forestry crews will prioritize removal of trees and limbs from arterial streets. Lincoln Transportation and Utility crews are also standing by to assist with debris removal if necessary. The City reminds residents how to report downed trees and power lines:
Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall.
Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to this location:
