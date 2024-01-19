City and County Snow Plows Still Treating and Plowing Area Roadways

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities snow plow operators continue to plow and treat arterial, school, and bus routes in Lincoln with granular salt pre-wet with brine.

Streets are partially slush and snow covered. You should be alert for refrozen areas during the morning commute.

Out in Lancaster County, Engineer Pam Dingman says paved roads in the county are partially clear to snow packed, however Thursday’s snow and wind have caused new drifting. Crews started on paved roads at 5am Friday. The gravel roads have also been difficult to keep open with the blowing and drifting snow.

Crews started working on the gravel roads around 7:30am Friday. Lancaster County only has one shift of operators, which has made things difficult due to the continuing weather events.