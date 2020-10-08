City Announces News Completion Dates For West “A” Street Projects
(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2020) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) has announced an updated timeline for the two West “A” Street corridor improvement projects known as Project A and Project B.
Project A is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021, extending from Southwest 23rd Street east to Southwest Fifth Street.
Project B is scheduled for spring through winter 2022, extending from the west city limits near Southwest 36th Street east to the Southwest 23rd Street intersection.
LTU Director Liz Elliott said delays from right-of-way processes, utility challenges and the pandemic pushed the Project A completion date back, which then affected the Project B timeline. Project B was also delayed because newly-proposed housing in the area required an additional roundabout at West “A” and Southwest 36th streets. “The new timeline will give LTU an opportunity to finalize the additional right-of-way requirements, utility relocations and roundabout to help meet traffic demands,” Elliott said.
Combined, the two West “A” improvement projects span 2 1/2 miles. They include new pavement, roundabout intersections, Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalks, a multi-use trail, utility relocations, sanitary sewer trunkline, street lighting, concrete pads at bus stops, and new driveway connections. To assist drivers and minimize closure inconveniences, LTU plans to open sections of road on Project A as soon as they are available.
Completed portions of Project A include:
- Storm sewer and utility relocations
- Subgrade preparation, paving, sidewalk, and concrete work
- Water main and sanitary sewer installation
- Coddington Shopping Center access points
- Lane installation on Coddington Avenue
- Street lighting
“Once both West “A” Street projects are complete, this street improvement opportunity will offer a better transportation system, roundabouts to keep traffic flowing, increased safety, and a smooth and enjoyable ride for drivers,” Elliott said.
For more information on the West “A” Street Area improvement projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: West A) or contact Thomas Shafer, LTU Assistant City Engineer, at 402-525-5644 or at [email protected].
