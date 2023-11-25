City Announces Snowplow Naming Contest Finalists

(KFOR Lincoln November 23, 2023) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) earlier this week announced the 25 finalists for the Name That Snowplow contest. Through December 6, residents may visit lincoln.ne.gov/NameThatSnowplow to vote for their eight favorite names. The winning names will appear on eight City snowplows.

Residents submitted 1,739 names for the contest. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Operations and Maintenance team members voted for the 25 finalists.

Snowplow name finalists are as follows:

AntiSnowcial

Austin Plowers

Beet(le) Juice

Big Frosty

Blizzard Of Oz

Clearopathra

Darth Blader

Optimus Brine

Mr. Salty

Plow Force One

Plowasaurus Rex

Plowy McPlowface

Plowzilla

Polar Express

Salty McBrine

Scoop Dogg

Señor Push

Sir PlowsAlot

S’No Big Deal

S’no Problem

Snow Big Red

SnowMater

Thaw Patrol

Truck Norris

Winter Soldier

Contest timeline:

November 22 through December 6 – Residents may vote for their favorite snowplow names at lincoln.ne.gov/NameThatSnowplow.

– Residents may vote for their favorite snowplow names at lincoln.ne.gov/NameThatSnowplow. December 7 – LTU announces the winners. The winning names will be displayed on eight City snowplows. Winners will also receive free prizes from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Contest guidelines:

City of Lincoln employees and their family members are excluded from participation in the contest.

Names or words protected by copyright or trademark will not be accepted.

By submitting an entry, participants agree to the City of Lincoln using submitted entries in a public and official capacity.

Names of the winning participants will be shared in a news release, City of Lincoln website, and on City of Lincoln social media sites.

Winners will be notified via phone or email.

For more information about the Name That Snowplow contest and to vote, visit lincoln.ne.gov/NameThatSnowplow.