City Announces Traffic Recommendations for Garth Brooks Concert

(KFOR NEWS August 12,2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Thursday announced recommended routes for drivers attending the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, August 14th at Memorial Stadium. Multiple street closures and multiple events during the weekend will affect travel in and around downtown Lincoln. Beginning at 5 p.m., Lincoln and UNL Police will direct downtown traffic.
Priority routes:
Visitors to Lincoln are encouraged to arrive early and use the following routes to avoid closures and delays:
City parking options:
Parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors may park at any meter all day for only $10 with the PassportParking app available at https://qrco.de/bcICCF. For more information about reserved parking and other downtown parking options, visit parkandgo.org. Park and Go facilities are credit card only for event parking:
StarTran shuttle service:
Concertgoers can park at six convenient locations around Lincoln for transportation to and from the concert. The cost of this service is $5 each way or $10 roundtrip, per person. To buy advance tickets on your mobile phone, text “TOKEN” to 41411 to receive the download link. Present your ticket on your phone when boarding the bus to and from the concert (you must be able to access the internet when boarding). Masks are required and shuttles are cash only. No bills larger than $20 will be accepted at the lots and exact change is preferred. Shuttles will drop off and pickup on “R” Street between 12th and 14th streets. Continuous shuttle service is available from 5 to 6:15 p.m. from these locations:
Other downtown street closures:
For more information on concert shuttles, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: garth brooks). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
