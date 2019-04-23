City Arbor Day Celebration

Lincoln Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to a free “Celebrate All Things Trees” event to celebrate Arbor Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Stranksy Park on 17th Street and Harrison Avenue.

Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson will read an Arbor Day proclamation from Mayor Chris Beutler at 2 p.m. The event is also an opportunity to meet City Forestry members — Lorri Grueber, Community Operations Forester, and Adam Klingenberg, Community Outreach Forester — and learn how they manage Lincoln’s public trees.

The event also includes:

Climb aboard vehicles from City Forestry and Lincoln Electric System.

Kids can enjoy storytime by Lincoln City Libraries and arts and crafts projects.

Learn about the Emerald Ash Borer and view samples of infested wood.

Parker Rex will pose for photos.

The Sowers Club will give away free trees.

Two other Arbor Day activities are scheduled earlier in the week:

Parks and Recreation staff and Kiwanis Club volunteers will remove dead trees, apply water bags, weed planting beds and help with other landscaping from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 24 at Lakeview Park, N.W. 20th and “Q” streets.

at Lakeview Park, N.W. 20th and “Q” streets. Parks and Recreation staff will plant the ceremonial Arbor Day tree on Friday, April 26, at Union Plaza, 21st and “P” streets (time to be determined), near the Jayne Snyder Trails Center.

READ MORE: Lincoln car dealer identified in fiery crash