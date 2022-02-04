City Begins Search for New Finance Director

Lincoln, NE (February 4, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that the City of Lincoln is engaged in a search for the next Director of the Finance Department. David Young, who has served in an acting capacity since the departure of former Director Brandon Kauffman in January 2021, has accepted a new position outside the City.
“We are grateful to David for stepping up to oversee the Finance Department as Interim Director, as well as for his leadership in modernizing our organization’s technology and information services in his capacity as our Chief Information Officer,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “His efforts have positioned the City to provide even higher quality service to our residents.”
Young’s last day with the City will be February 11, 2022. The current City Controller, Melinda Jones, who has worked in the Finance Department for over 30 years, will serve as the Acting Director until the Mayor appoints a new Director. The City has engaged GovHR, a Human Resources consulting firm in Northbrook, Illinois, to conduct a search for the next Director. The position is expected to be posted in February and filled by the end of May.
“The next Director of the Finance Department should embrace the values previous Directors have demonstrated, including a commitment to operational excellence, fiscal responsibility, and continued transparency regarding City finances,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.
The Finance Department has six divisions: Accounting, Administration, Budget, City Clerk, City Treasurer, Information Services, and Purchasing. The Information Services and Purchasing Divisions also serve Lancaster County. Information Services is led by the Chief Information Officer (also known as the Information Services Manager). The City will also post that position this month.
The Finance Department provides services to support and enhance the effective and efficient operation of City-County government, maintain the City’s fiscal integrity, preserve the City’s bond rating, and provide consistent, reliable, and timely information to the Mayor, City Council and the general public.