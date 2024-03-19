“As acting chief of the last eight months, Michon affirmed what I long thought to be true; that she is a wise, compassionate, collaborative, resolute and strong leader, who is skilled at building the relationships that are at the heart of community policing and a thriving police department,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird told Council members.  “Going forward, I’m confident she will continue to lead the department with the same excellence that has defined her nearly 29 years at LPD.”