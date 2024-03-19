LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 19)–On a unanimous 7-0 Monday afternoon, the Lincoln City Council formally approved of Michon Morrow to be Lincoln’s new police chief.

Morrow, who has been with LPD since 1995 and previously served as a captain and assistant chief, had been serving as the interim chief since last July, when former chief Teresa Ewins resigned.

“As acting chief of the last eight months, Michon affirmed what I long thought to be true; that she is a wise, compassionate, collaborative, resolute and strong leader, who is skilled at building the relationships that are at the heart of community policing and a thriving police department,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird told Council members. “Going forward, I’m confident she will continue to lead the department with the same excellence that has defined her nearly 29 years at LPD.”

Morrow said she’s humbled about the nomination and vote.

“We’re moving forward collectively as a team, that’s one team, and it doesn’t matter if they are commissioned or professional staff, if there are officers who are working on the street, taking the call for service, or are criminal investigators that are doing follow up on some of the more significant crimes in Lincoln, that we all have a purpose and we are all serving under one umbrella mission, and that’s to serve our community,” Morrow said.

Morrow is Lincoln’s 33rd police chief.