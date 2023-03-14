LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–Millions of dollars in tax increment financing needed for the Lincoln Bold high-rise building project in the Haymarket has been approved by the Lincoln City Council.

A 4-2 vote by Council members on Monday afternoon will now lead to $24-million in TIF money for the proposed building to be constructed on the northwest corner of 9th and “P” Street, where Melichar’s Phillips 66 station is located. With the approval of TIF money, the Lincoln Bold project could start as early as this August.

The new building would feature office space, condos and luxury apartments.

Business owners in the Haymarket, meanwhile, are still concerned about how construction work will impact them, which could prevent customers from showing up to patronize their businesses.