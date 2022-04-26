City Council Approves Plans For Development Adjacent To Wilderness Park

(KFOR NEWS April 26, 2022) On a 6-to-1 vote, the Lincoln City Council Monday night approved Wilderness Crossing, a large housing and commercial space development at 4575 South 1st and West Pioneers Blvd.
Council member, Jane Raybould, was the lone opposing vote, saying she’s pro-development, but could not support the plan. Raybould said the developer, Sam Manzitto Jr., didn’t go far enough to create a buffer for wildlife and the natural habitat. Raybould thanked the developer for making changes to the plan, but said, “We can do better. We can ask more.”
Wilderness Crossing will sit on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between 1st Street and Highway 77. Manzitto plans to build 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes, 205 apartments, along with about 30,000 square feet of commercial space on land currently owned by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
