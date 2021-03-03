City Council Candidate Forum On Environmental Issues
(KFOR NEWS March 3, 2021) Lincoln environmental groups will host a public forum for Lincoln City Council candidates, in webinar form, on March 16th from 7 PM-8:30 PM. Candidates who have confirmed include Tom Beckius, Roy Christensen, Mary Hilton, Elina Newman, Bennie Shobe, Maggie Mae Squires, Sändra Washington, and Aurang Zeb.
“This forum is an important opportunity for voters to get to know the Lincoln City Council candidates and their positions on environmental issues facing our community,” said Chelsea Johnson, Deputy Director of Nebraska Conservation Voters.
This event is free and open to the public. To join the meeting visit necv.org to register.
The forum will be hosted by Bluestem Group of the Nebraska Sierra Club, Citizen’s Climate Lobby – Lincoln, Coalition for Environmental Improvement, Friends of Wilderness Park, Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln, Joslyn Institute for Sustainable Communities, Lincoln Friends Meeting, Nebraska Conservation Voters, Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light, Nebraskans for Peace, Nebraska Recycling Council and Wachiska Audubon Society.
READ MORE: Homicide Victim Identified