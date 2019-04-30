City Council Discusses Downtown Lincoln Projects

The City Council votes next week on a project that will forever change the look of downtown Lincoln.

A $31 million, 6-story hotel and retail space is planned for 9th and O. It’s a scaled-back version of a project that didn’t pan-out, yet the developer is asking for $3 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help with construction costs.

Another huge project from Monday’s Council agenda was Canopy Park Apartments in the South Haymarket District which would include apartments, commercial space and a park. The developer is asking for $6 million in TIF money.

Construction on these downtown projects could start within the next few months if approved.

