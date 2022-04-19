      Breaking News
City Council Hears Support and Opposition to Development Near Wilderness Park

Apr 19, 2022 @ 6:58am
Map for Wilderness Crossing (City-County Planning Commission)

(KFOR NEWS  April 19, 2022)  The City Council will vote next week on allowing a 75 acre residential and commercial development west of Wilderness park.

Wilderness Crossing includes 162 single-family homes, 134 townhomes and 205 apartments, plus about 30,000 square feet of commercial space south of Pioneers Boulevard between 1st Street and Highway 77.

City-County Planning Director, David Cary said the land is outside the floodplain.  Opposition to Wilderness Cross included members of Friends of Wilderness Park, who submitted a petition with more than 900 signatures.  Opposition also included members of Lincoln’s Native American community, who said a sweat lodge inside the park has been used for 40 years as a site for prayers, healing and connecting with nature.

People gathered outside the County-City Building before the City Council meeting to oppose the development.

