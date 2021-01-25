City Council Meeting Delayed Due To Snow Emergency

      Breaking News
Jan 25, 2021 @ 1:10pm
Councilman Roy Christensen, during Monday's meeting. Courtesy of LNK TV

Lincoln, NE (January 25, 2021) Due to inclement weather and in the interest of public safety, the Lincoln City Council has postponed its regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today to February 1.  All items on today’s agenda will carry over to the agenda for the meeting at 3 p.m. on February 1.

The pre-council budget presentation scheduled for 3 p.m. today has been postponed to noon on February 1.

