City Council Passes Changes To Anti-Discrimination Section Of City Code

Lincoln, NE (February 14, 2022) The Lincoln City Council has passed code amendments that have come to be known as the Fairness Ordinance. The changes make it illegal to discriminate against anyone because of their sexual preference, gender identity, or military status. The sponsor, Councilwoman Sandra Washington, said a U-S Supreme Court decision two years ago laid the groundwork for today’s vote.
“In their ruling, the Supreme Court expanded the definition of “sex” under the Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity as well as pregnancy, child birth, and related medical conditions. Following the court’s momentous ruling, the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission stepped in the same direction, aligning with Federal Law.”
The changes also update provisions regarding disabilities and service animals. Washington said they also bring the City Code into alignment with Community Values.
“Each of these steps put our Community’s values of dignity and respect into action.”
Despite the lengthy legal language of the changes, Washington said they are not complicated.
“No one should lose their job, their housing, or be refused service because of who they love or who they are. It’s as simple as that.”