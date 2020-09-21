City-County Planner Runs For City Council In 2021
(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2020) Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner, 40 year old, Tom Beckius, announces Monday that he will run for an at-large Lincoln City Council seat in the 2021 city election. Beckius is a lifelong Lincoln resident and owns Nebraska Brokerage, where he works in the real estate and construction industries. He is married and has one stepdaughter.
“Lincoln needs dedicated leaders who have the skills to build a safe community and keep our city strong and successful for years to come. My record demonstrates my commitment and ability to do just that,” stated Beckius.
Beckius has served as a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner since 2017. His other civic service has included serving on the boards of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln, Lincoln City Libraries and Lincoln Commission on Human Rights.
Beckius has also served on the boards of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group. Beckius’ work in the attraction and retention of young professionals was adopted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in 2017 and is used statewide to retain young workers. Beckius also serves on the Community Advisory Council for Lincoln Public Schools. He served on the Great Schools for Great Kids committee to help pass the 2020 LPS Bond.
“Visionary leaders with the spirit and courage to roll up their sleeves, tackle tough issues and build success are what we need. Actions speak louder than words and experience matters. I am well-qualified, dedicated and would be honored to go to work for our community,” Beckius said.
If elected, Beckius would prioritize public safety, city streets, economic development and a great quality of life for Lincoln’s children. Beckius will work to support the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire & Rescue to make sure our bravest can continue to serve our community at their highest levels, while also making sure the city is investing in community-based programs that aid those needing social services, mental health assistance and other resources. Beckius supports sensible, cost-effective solutions to keep Lincoln’s roads safe and sound. He will focus on adding good-paying jobs and growing businesses and also work to create environments and opportunities where everyone can succeed. Beckius believes Lincoln needs to continue to build a strong foundation for childhood development by providing safe neighborhoods, great parks, engaging libraries, and a shared commitment to strong schools.
“Lincoln wins when everyone thrives. I will work hard to ensure our families, schools, businesses, churches, and nonprofit communities always prosper,” Beckius said.
Beckius has the early endorsements of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln City Council members Tammy Ward and James Michael Bowers and State Senators Adam Morfeld and Anna Wishart among others. To learn more about Beckius’ candidacy, visit tomforlincoln.com.
READ MORE: More Than 40% Of Nebraska Virus Deaths Are At Nursing Homes