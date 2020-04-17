City Crews Clear Streets

Traffic camera at Antelope Valley and Vine
(KFOR NEWS April 17, 2020) National Weather Service meteorologist, Brian Miller, tells KFOR NEWS Lincoln received between 4 and 6 inches of snow Thursday. Parts of the Omaha area reported between 8 and 9 inches.
20 crews were out during the snow making sure arterial streets and bus routes were open. Crews report arterial streets are wet with slush and fair driving conditions.
The forecast for next week calls for highs to be in the 70s.
