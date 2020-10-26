UPDATE: Nearly 50 City Crews On Lincoln Streets For First Snow Of The Winter Season
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS October 26, 2020) 49 City crews are plowing and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, bus and school routes.
The latest City statement says arterial streets range from areas of slush to snow covered. Residential streets are snow covered. Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas.
Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
