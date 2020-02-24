City Crews Stop Wastewater Sewer Line Overflow
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-The Wastewater Division of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Sunday removed a blockage in a wastewater sewer line that led to an overflow and release of wastewater from a manhole near the intersection of Northwest 12th Street and West Cornhusker Highway.
Wastewater staff discovered construction debris blocking the pipeline which resulted in an estimated 750 gallons of overflow. Wastewater received the call at 3 p.m. Sunday. City crews immediately contained the overflow and removed the line obstruction. Additional cleanup will be completed today.
The overflow occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 12th Street, flowing to the south away from buildings and residents. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was informed of the stoppage and assisted with the cleanup.
