City Crews to Prepare for Upcoming Snowfall
courtesy 10/11 NOW
Due to predicted snow, the City of Lincoln is preparing 15 crews to apply anti-ice brine beginning at Midnight on Friday. Brine will be applied to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Traffic Management will monitor conditions throughout the day.
The City says that additional resources are ready to be deployed as needed.
Additional information on road condition updates is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
