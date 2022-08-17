City Developing Long Term Racket Court Plan

Lincoln, NE (August 17, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that residents have until October 12 to review and comment on the draft Outdoor Racket Court Facilities Master Plan. The draft master plan for tennis and pickleball courts may be viewed at lincoln.ne.gov/racketplan. Residents may comment at the site, by email at [email protected], or by calling 402-441-7847.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will consider adoption of the plan at a public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at the Parks and Recreation office, Suite 300, 3131 “O” St.

The master plan is the result of a public survey of 1,200 people and the advice of a Working Committee made up of community representatives. The master plan reviews existing conditions, considers the level of service needed to serve the community, and makes recommendations for facility improvements and future additions. It will serve as a guide to the planning, design, construction and ongoing maintenance for these type of facilities and may be revised in the future to reflect changes in conditions, usage and available resources.