City Gives Update on Three Street Projects

Lincoln, NE (June 21, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today provided updates on three street projects. The projects are as follows:
Yankee Hill Road
A Lincoln on the Move street investment project to enhance Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets is on schedule for completion by December. The project includes new pavement, one new lane in each direction with a raised center median, new roundabouts at South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets, new water main, new sanitary sewer, box culvert drainage extensions, new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance, and utility work. Seeding is scheduled for spring 2023.
Completed portions of the project include paving and utility work, including storm sewer, sanitary and water main, from South 40th to South 44th streets and roundabout paving at South 44th Street. Current work includes paving between South 44th and South 48th streets, and erosion control work along the street to maintain consistent water drainage in the area.
Yankee Hill Road is closed to through traffic during construction. Access to residences in the area is maintained whenever possible. The recommended detour is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. Travelers are encouraged to follow the suggested detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.
For more information on the Yankee Hill Road project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Lance Murry, Olsson, at 402-405-3751 or [email protected], or Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or [email protected].
West “A” Street Improvement Project
The West “A” Street Improvement Project begins at the west city limits extending east to the intersection of Southwest Fifth Street. To minimize impacts to area residents, businesses and commuters, the project has been divided into two separate construction projects:
Project B utility relocations are in progress. Project B extends from the west city limits near Southwest 36th Street east to the Southwest 23rd Street intersection. Project B is anticipated to be completed in winter 2023.
Spanning nearly 2 1/2 miles, the entire project provides several improvements, including:
Completed work includes:
For more information on the West “A” Street project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or [email protected].
Wedgewood Neighborhood Improvement Project
The Wedgewood Neighborhood Street Improvement Project to resurface several street sections in the neighborhood is on schedule for completion by the end of June. The following street sections will be resurfaced:
Completed portions of the project include curb and sidewalk repairs, and updates to existing curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Current work includes resurfacing pavement through a mill and overlay of the existing surface, with selected curb and base repairs. This project was coordinated with a water main replacement project so that all the water main improvements were complete before the street was resurfaced.
For more information on the Wedgewood Neighborhood project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Jonathan Goldie, Schemmer, at 712-329-0300 or [email protected], or Mark Miller, LTU, at 402-416-5348 or [email protected].