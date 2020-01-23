      Weather Alert

UPDATE: City Crews Make Plowing Progress

Jan 23, 2020 @ 4:11am

(KFOR NEWS  January 23, 2020)  UPDATE…Residential plowing is about 95% complete.

50 City and contractor crews will continue snow removal operations overnight.  Crews report arterial streets being wet with some slush and near normal driving conditions.  Residential streets are slush-covered and snow packed.

Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially in untreated areas.

