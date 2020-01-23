UPDATE: City Crews Make Plowing Progress
(KFOR NEWS January 23, 2020) UPDATE…Residential plowing is about 95% complete.
50 City and contractor crews will continue snow removal operations overnight. Crews report arterial streets being wet with some slush and near normal driving conditions. Residential streets are slush-covered and snow packed.
Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially in untreated areas.
