City Issues First Citation For Illegal Dumping At Recycling Collection Site
lincoln.ne.gov
(KFOR NEWS June 26, 2020) The city has issued its first citation for illegal dumping at a public recycling collection site since January, when it became a misdemeanor offense. Dumping trash or leaving unacceptable materials at the collection sites is now punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or up to six months in jail.
The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Department announced plans this week to consolidate consumer recyclables collection sites to four or five large sites. LTU will enhance security at the collection sites to help prevent illegal dumping and vandalism.
If you witness illegal dumping, report the information to the non-emergency numbers for the Lincoln Police Department, 402-441-6000, or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 402-441-6500. Do not call 911 or approach the individual(s). If possible, provide the license plate number, the description of the vehicle and the individual(s), and a photo. If you find illegal materials at a collection site, call the recycling hotline at 402-441-8215.
The only acceptable materials that can be deposited in collection site bins include plastics #1-5, aluminum, glass, steel/tin cans, cardboard, paper board, and paper (news, office, and mixed). No other items should be left at consumer recyclable collection sites. More information is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the recycling hotline at 402-441-8215.
