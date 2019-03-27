City Job Fair Coming Up

Spring into a new job!

The City of Lincoln invites the public to a Seasonal Job Fair showcasing more than 500 seasonal full- and part-time positions on Thursday, April 4, with computers available at the event for those wanting to apply immediately.

Jobs include positions in street work and at parks, pools, day camps and golf courses. Representatives from the Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will be available to discuss the positions, answer questions and help with the application process.

The Seasonal Job Fair runs 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at Woods Park Place, 3131 “O” Street located in the lower-level training rooms. Parking is available on the east and south sides of the building.

To view the seasonal positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Seasonal Opportunities.” Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled. More information is also available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: HR).

