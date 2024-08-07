City of Lincoln Installing Cameras on O Street To Improve Parking

Snapshot taken from a security camera of the motorcycle believed to be involved in assaulting an officer early Thursday morning. This is taken from 14th and “O” Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 7)-The city of Lincoln announced Tuesday they will be installing cameras on O Street as part of the Downtown Corridors Pilot Project. The cameras will be installed on traffic signal arms and streetlight poles between 13th Street and Centennial Mall to elevate curbside and traffic activity in the area.

This data collection is part of a larger effort with the Downtown Corridors Project to test a new on-street parking management strategy for O Street between Ninth Street and Centennial Mall.

The strategy will test the use of signage, increased monitoring, and enforcement of the stalls to improve the ability of drivers to find on-street parking, loading, and improve short-term access to local businesses and residents.