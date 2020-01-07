City of Lincoln Proposes Taxing Short Term Rentals
Time for tax concept
The City of Lincoln wants to begin regulating and taxing short term rentals, such as Air BnB’s.
The in-home type of accommodations would be limited to certain zoning areas, stays would be limited to 30 nights or less, and they would be subject to the city’s 4 percent occupation tax.
Open houses for the proposal will be held January 21st at Culler Middle School and the 29th at Cavett Elementary at 5pm.
The proposal discusses:
- Zoning Requirements
- Lincoln’s Definition of Short Term Rentals
- Short Term Rental Required Licenses
- Life Safety Requirements
- Demonstrating Primary Residency
- Hotel Occupation Tax
A final proposal will be presented to the Planning Commission and the City Council.