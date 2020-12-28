City Offering Bike Pass Discounts
LINCOLN, NE – (12-28-2020) To kickoff 2021, BikeLNK is offering 25-percent off Aluminum Access passes in the month of January for NEW riders. That is one year of unlimited 60-minute trips for just $60!
BikeLNK hopes to encourage NEW riders to pick up the healthy habit of riding a bike in the new year. The system launched in late April 2018. Since then, more than 8,400 riders have taken 100,879 trips. BikeLNK aims to be an active transportation option around downtown that enables the Lincoln community to get moving. A live map of all BikeLNK stations can be found at www.BikeLNK.com or on the BCycle App. To get 25-percent off an Aluminum Access Pass, NEW annual members must email [email protected] to get a custom promo code. This single use NEW user member code can be used to sign up on the BCycle App or at www.bikelnk.com. BikeLNK’s Aluminum Access Pass comes with a year of unlimited 60-minute trips. All trips longer than the initial 60-minutes cost $6.00 per each additional 60-minutes. The offer is good until the end of January!
“We want to encourage our Lincoln community to be active and healthy in 2021, with socially distanced
needs in mind.” said Jamie Granquist, BikeLNK’s City manager. “Riding a bike is a great way to get
outside for some fresh air and sunshine that not only improves our physical and mental wellness, it is also fun!”
The 25-percent off the Aluminum Access Pass deal is active until January 31, 2021.