City Offers Item by Item Guide To Recycling

Lincoln, NE (December 23, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Waste Management Division today announced the availability of an online service to help residents recycle correctly. The “What Bin Does It Go In?” feature at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov helps residents determine whether waste items should be recycled or landfilled.
“During the holidays we receive a lot of questions on what to do with holiday items such as stringed lights, bows, bubble wrap, old toys, appliances and electronics,” said Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator. “This new tool to provides immediate answers and resources for the public.”
Residents enter items in the search field to learn whether they are reusable or recyclable, how to dispose of the item, and if there is a disposal fee or restriction. DiCostanzo said the “What Bin Does It Go In” service is especially useful for residents who want to avoid sending items to the landfill.
Because large amounts of recyclable materials are generated during the holidays, LTU reminds residents to avoid “wishcycling,” which is assuming non-recyclable items will be recycled simply because they have been diverted from the trash bin. Additionally, nonrecyclable items such as plastic bags damage the machines used to process recyclables, contaminate other recyclables and can endanger workers who must climb into machinery to remove tangled materials.
Reducing, reusing and recycling helps save natural resources, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, preserves animal habitat, and redirects useful materials out of the landfill. LTU offers these reduce, reuse and recycling tips:
For more information on City recycling, go to recycle.lincoln.ne.gov. Contact your local refuse hauler for information on curbside recycling
