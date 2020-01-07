City Officials Are Cracking Down On Illegal Dumping At Recycling Sites
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 7)– The Lincoln City Council is cracking down on illegal dumping at the city’s recycling collection sites.
The council voted unanimously Monday to make it illegal to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper containers at the 19 collection sites available to residents. The new ordinance also bans dumping at the sites or in the recycling containers anything that can’t be recycled.
People have left garbage and other non-recyclable objects at the sites, including hot tubs, tires, beds, televisions, wood pallets and pianos. City officials have said cleaning up the resulting messes fell to the businesses hosting the sites.