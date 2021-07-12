City Officials Offer Reminders In Reported Downed Trees In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release July 11)–Following the storm this weekend, the City of Lincoln reminds residents how to report downed trees:
Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall.
Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of these locations:
Crews with the Community Forestry Section of the Parks and Recreation Department have been responding to service calls since early Saturday morning to clear downed trees and limbs from streets and sidewalks. Crews will resume responding to calls for service related to street tree damage on Monday morning.