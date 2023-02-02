City Officials Tout Benefits of Bio-Solids Program In Lincoln

Bio-solids material (Courtesy of City of Lincoln).

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–An expansion of Lincoln’s Bio-solids program at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility near 70th and McCormick Drive will help boost innovative efforts to secure economic and environmental benefits from waste materials.

Instead of sending biosolids into the city landfill, they taken from wastewater treatment and turned into a dry, soil-like fertilizer for crops. The sale of bio-solids from the Theresa Street and Northeast Wastewater treatment facilities could bring in more than $40,000 annually and that money will be reinvested back into the program.

LTU Director Liz Elliott said the project updated aging infrastructure and creates a material that’s easier for agriculture producers to use that will expand the marketplace for additional sales and use of dry biosolids to area farmers.

“The material we create is a more environmentally desirable product, reduces the use of synthetic fertilizer by our agriculture partners, and is easier for agriculture producers to apply to their crops,” Elliott said. “Working with dry biosolids versus a liquid form is also easier for our Wastewater teammates to manage at both of our facilities and will avoid an estimated $200,000 in material hauling costs annually.”

The latest expansion project has been in full operation since early December, after taking 3-and-a-half years to complete.