City Officials Want Lincolnites To Be Proactive In Reporting Potholes, Keeping Crews Safe
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–City officials on Thursday said they are taking action in preventing and fixing potholes on Lincoln streets.
The winter freeze-thaw cycle is to blame for producing potholes and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says city crews are doubling down on a year-round basis to fill potholes in a quick and efficient manner.
One item that will help get potholes fixed in a timely fashion is using the UPLNK app at lincoln.ne.gov that can be downloaded on to smartphones, which proved useful in 2019. More than 16,000 cases were resolved through the use of the UPLNK app.
When reporting through phones or online, an UPLNK report will be created that automatically generates work orders for crews. You can also make a report through UPLNK online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pothole), or call the Pothole Hotline at 402-441-7646.
“In recent years, the City added some new tools that have increased our capacity to fight potholes,” said Gaylor Baird. “The City has four pothole patching machines that allow one crew member to do the work that previously required four. That’s an example of how we continually leverage industry innovations that allow us to make better repairs and maximize public dollars.”
Mayor Gaylor Baird said the best long-term solution is to better maintain streets so potholes are less likely to form in the first place. She again thanked Lincoln voters for approving an additional investment of $13 million a year for six years for city streets.
“We are making a major investment in our streets beginning with this upcoming construction season,” she said. “We will invest 73.5 percent of the additional funds in improving our existing streets. We ask for your patience in advance – all the street closures, detours and orange cones that you will start to see this spring are a sign of better streets ahead and less potholes in the future!”
So far in 2020, city crews have used 235,000 pounds of filling materials – enough to complete about 5,500 repairs.
More information on planned street improvements is available at streets.lincoln.ne.gov, and information on all City projects is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.